This site uses cookies to ensure the best viewing experience for our readers. Read more about it Got it

Google Buys Israeli Cloud Storage Company Elastifile

A source said Google has agreed to pay approximately $200 million

Meir Orbach 17:5409.07.19
TAGS:
Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based cloud storage company Elastifile Ltd., Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced in a blog post Tuesday. The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed this year, Kurian said. Ultimately, Elastifile is set to join Google Cloud.

 

For daily updates, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here.

 

The companies did not provide financial details but one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity said the deal is valued at approximately $200 million.

Elastifile CEO Amir Aharoni. Photo: Amit Sha'al Elastifile CEO Amir Aharoni. Photo: Amit Sha'al

 

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in central Israel and in Santa Clara, California, Elastifile develops data fabric storage technology for large data centers. The company has raised $74 million in equity to date, from backers including Samsung, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Western Digital, and Cisco Investments, according to Pitchbook data.

 

The company was founded by veteran Israeli entrepreneurs, among them CEO Amir Aharoni, who founded Nasdaq-listed real estate company Optibase Ltd. and adtech company Mobixell Networks, Inc.; Chief Technology Officer Shahar Frank, who co-founded XtremIO, acquired by EMC Corporation for $430 million in 2012; and Roni Luxenburg, who served in an executive role in software company Red Hat, bought by International Business Machines for $34 billion in 2018.
Cancel Send
    To all comments
    Buzz
    Irwin Boutboul. Photo: Google
    Israeli Entrepreneurs Have a Daring Mentality, Says Google Mentor
    09.07.2019 Elihay Vidal
    Israeli tech workers celebrating an exit (illustration). Photo: Amit Sha In Israel, Millionaires are the New Normal
    07.06.2019 Sophie Shulman
    Drivenets Microsoft Chairman Among Investors in Telecommunication Startup Drivenets
    08.07.2019 Meir Orbach
    Lemonade co-founders Shai Wininger and Daniel Schreiber. Photo: Ben Kelmer Calcalist’s 2018 List of 50 Most Promising Israeli Startups
    18.04.2018 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
    Telegrass co-founder and treasurer Yossi "Gal" Meshi. "He's the money" Telegrass' Marijuana Operation: Method, Testimonies, and Question Marks
    14:13 Amir Kurz
    Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. Photo: Bloomberg Sony is the Latest Japanese Company Looking to Tap Israeli Startups With New Fund
    08.07.2019 Meir Orbach
    Recently Read
    Lemonade co-founders Shai Wininger and Daniel Schreiber (right). Photo: Ben Kelmer Online Insurer Lemonade Heading for New York IPO
    Roman Abramovich. Photo: AFP Billionaire Roman Abramovich to Acquire Most Expensive House in Israel
    Israeli tech workers celebrating an exit (illustration). Photo: Amit Sha In Israel, Millionaires are the New Normal
    Recommended videos
    Simulation of NFT Israel-Based NFT Unveils Design for Flying Electric Car
    Rutie Adar. Photo: Amit Sha Venture Capital Is a People Business, Says Samsung Investment Director
    Ctech Logo
    Twitter
    Twitter
    Contact Us
    Contact Us
    Rss
    Rss
    About CTech Terms of Use Privacy Policy
    Developed by UI & UX by Basch_Interactive