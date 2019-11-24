Mobileye to Pilot Retrofit Systems in Michigan to Test Performance in Snow and Ice
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the six-month pilot program Thursday, adding that it will be rolled out in several counties
10:3424.11.19
Intel-owned automotive chip developer Mobileye has signed an agreement with the state of Michigan to pilot its retrofit technology on the state’s roads, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday. The six-month program will see Mobileye’s advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) installed on some 100 vehicles that will test the technology under ice and snow conditions in several counties. Mobileye will collaborate with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its mobility initiative PlanetM for the pilot.
The agreement was announced during Whitemer’s five-day trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The governor arrived in Israel Sunday as part of an economic delegation hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit in coordination with the MEDC and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator. This is her first trade mission outside the U.S. In June, PlanetM announced a partnership with the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator and the Israel Innovation Authority to launch the Israel Michigan Autonomous Technologies Collaboration (IMATC). The Detroit area is considered the birthplace of the U.S. automotive industry.
Mobileye. Photo: EP
During her visit, Whitemer met with Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the board of the Israel Innovation Authority and chief scientist at the Ministry of Economics and Industry, to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship in Israel and Michigan.