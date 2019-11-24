This site uses cookies to ensure the best viewing experience for our readers. Read more about it Got it

Mobileye to Pilot Retrofit Systems in Michigan to Test Performance in Snow and Ice

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the six-month pilot program Thursday, adding that it will be rolled out in several counties

Tomer Hadar 10:3424.11.19
TAGS:
Intel-owned automotive chip developer Mobileye has signed an agreement with the state of Michigan to pilot its retrofit technology on the state’s roads, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday. The six-month program will see Mobileye’s advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) installed on some 100 vehicles that will test the technology under ice and snow conditions in several counties. Mobileye will collaborate with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its mobility initiative PlanetM for the pilot.

 

The agreement was announced during Whitemer’s five-day trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. The governor arrived in Israel Sunday as part of an economic delegation hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit in coordination with the MEDC and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator. This is her first trade mission outside the U.S. In June, PlanetM announced a partnership with the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator and the Israel Innovation Authority to launch the Israel Michigan Autonomous Technologies Collaboration (IMATC). The Detroit area is considered the birthplace of the U.S. automotive industry.

 

Mobileye. Photo: EP Mobileye. Photo: EP

 

 

During her visit, Whitemer met with Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the board of the Israel Innovation Authority and chief scientist at the Ministry of Economics and Industry, to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship in Israel and Michigan.
Cancel Send
    To all comments
    Buzz
    The Headquarters of unit 8200. Photo: Yariv Katz
    High Profile Spy Companies Are Damaging Israel’s Image
    20.11.2019 Omer Kabir
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Photo: Bazaar 6 Technologies to Make Your Black Friday Shopping Spree Easier
    22.11.2019 Elham Nasser Eddin
    St. Louis. Photo: Shutterstock Not-So-Hot U.S. Real Estate Runs Israeli Investors Down
    12.11.2019 Raheli Bindman
    Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon. Photo: Zvika Tishler Baring Private Equity Signs MoU for $1.2 Billion Lumenis Acquisition Deal
    19.11.2019 Golan Hazani
    Riki Drori. Photo: PR Google Promotes Riki Drori to Vice President
    12:09 Meir Orbach
    Tel Aviv. Photo: Shutterstock Tel Aviv's Free Shabbat Public Transport Service to Start Friday
    19.11.2019 Lior Gutman
    Recently Read
    Yair Dor-Ziderman. Photo: Tommy Harpaz Looking Death in the Eye: Why Your Brain Is Convinced You’ll Live Forever
    Orna Rabinovich-Einy. Photo: Tommy Harpaz 75% of Lawsuits Will be Handled Online Within a Decade, Says Law Professor
    Israel $100 Million Worth of Facts About the Iron Dome
    Recommended videos
    Shirona Partem. Photo: Orel Cohen On Average, Our Data Is Shared With 800 Different Websites a Day, Says Kape Exec
    Simulation of NFT Israel-Based NFT Unveils Design for Flying Electric Car
    Ctech Logo
    Twitter
    Twitter
    Contact Us
    Contact Us
    Rss
    Rss
    About CTech Terms of Use Privacy Policy
    Developed by UI & UX by Basch_Interactive