Software Testing Company Qualitest Buys Machine Learning Company AlgoTrace
In July, private equity firm Bridgepoint acquired a controlling stake in Qualitest for $420 million
10:3412.12.19
Israel-based software testing company Qualitest Ltd. has acquired Israel-based data analysis and machine learning company AlgoTrace Ltd., the company announced Wednesday. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in Israel in 1997 by Ayal Zylberman and Eli Margolin, Qualitest provides automated and manual software testing services for companies including Google, Microsoft, and Intel. The company employs 1,500 people in central Israeli town Petah Tikva, as well as about 2,000 people in additional offices in India, the U.K., Europe, and the U.S. In July, private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd. acquired a controlling stake in Qualitest for $420 million.
Qualitest co-founder and CEO Ayal Zylberman. Photo: Shai Oknin
AlgoTrace, founded in 2016, is also based in Petah Tikva. The two companies have been working together for over a year and have already integrated AlgoTrace’s technology into Qualitest’s software tools, according to the announcement. Qualitest has stated the acquisition will enable it to rapidly increase the number of AI-based testing products it offers.