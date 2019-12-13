Serial Entrepreneur Ariel Maislos’ Stratoscale Shuts Down

Serial entrepreneur Ariel Maislos’ cloud infrastructure startup Stratoscale Ltd. is shutting down, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. Maislos confirmed the details to Calcalist.

Founded in 2013, Herzilya-based Stratoscale developed a cloud-based enterprise data center management service designed as an alternative to Amazon's cloud service. The company had raised $112 million from investors including Intel Capital, Cisco Investments, and SanDisk Ventures, and employed a team of 100, according to Pitchbook data.

Maislos co-founded Anobit Technologies, Ltd. which was acquired by Apple in 2012 for $400 million, and Passave Inc., which was acquired by formerly Nasdaq-listed PMC Sierra In.c for $300 million in 2006.