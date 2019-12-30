This site uses cookies to ensure the best viewing experience for our readers. Read more about it Got it

Tesla to Launch Israeli Operations in January

The electric and autonomous car company will set up a pop-up shop in a Tel Aviv mall to enable advance orders

Udi Etsion, Navit Zomer, and Tomer Hadar 09:2330.12.19
TAGS:
Electric and autonomous car company Tesla Inc. is planning to launch its Israeli operations in January, according to several people familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. A company team already operating locally has decided to flout convention and set up a pop-up shop in Tel Aviv’s Ramat Aviv Mall instead of waiting for an official company showroom, the people said.

 

The pop-up shop will enable potential customers to examine some of Tesla’s cars, especially its popular Model 3, and place advance orders for cars for a fee. When Tesla launched its Model 3 in the U.S. in 2016, it charged interested parties $1,000 for the option of being some of the first customers to receive it, and collected 253,000 orders within 36 hours. When it launched its first pickup truck, the Cybertruck, in November, the company only charged $100, receiving 146,000 orders within three days.

 

A Model 3 Tesla. Photo: Shutterstock A Model 3 Tesla. Photo: Shutterstock

 

 

Ramat Aviv Mall caters to the upper socioeconomic class of north Tel Aviv and neighboring towns, making it especially suited for the launch of a new car brand that will be classified in Israel as a luxury car due to its starting price of NIS 250,000 (approximately $72,300). Israel’s decision to cut tax benefits for electric cars as of January 1, 2020 means that Tesla models are expected to be relatively expensive in the country. Luxury brands like BMW’s Mini and DS Automobiles held similar events in the mall at the past, as did brands like Mazda Motor Corporation and Peugeot.

 

Several Tesla cars have already arrived in Israel for tests, but have yet to receive permission from the Israeli Ministry of Transport. While the Cybertruck will only proceed to production at the end of 2020, the company already manufactures four electric car models. Tesla will be the first car manufacturer to sell its vehicles in Israel itself instead of via an importer, but it has contacted several local operators to test the possibility of collaborations in fields such as trade in, the people familiar with the matter said.
Buzz
Roman Abramovich. Photo: AFP
Billionaire Roman Abramovich Buys $58 Million Beach-Front Property in Tel Aviv
29.12.2019 Shlomit Tsur
A man dressed as a combusted Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Photo: Reuters 10 Biggest Tech Fails of the Decade
29.12.2019 Raphael Kahan
Fusion LA co-founders Yair Vardi (left) and Guy Katsovich. Photo: Elizabeth Dixon Israeli Startup Accelerator Fusion LA Partners With VC Firm GoAhead Ventures
26.12.2019 CTech
Clean water (illustration). Photo: Getty Images Through Hell or High Water: 5 Startups Aiming to Save the Planet by Saving Water
13.12.2019 Adi Pick
Israeli startups mapped in New York. Credit: Guy Franklin Mapped Israeli Startups in New York: 2020 Edition
29.12.2019 Elihay Vidal
Digital healthcare (illustration). Photo: Shutterstock 2019 Record Year for Digital Health in Israel, Data Shows
26.12.2019 Lilach Baumer
Recently Read
Intel. Photo: Reuters Intel in Advanced Talks for Habana Labs Acquisition for Over $1 Billion
Palo Alto Networks founder and CTO Nir Zuk. Photo: Palo Alto Networks Facebook Ruined Democracy, Says Palo Alto’s Nir Zuk
Roman Abramovich. Photo: AFP Billionaire Roman Abramovich Buys $58 Million Beach-Front Property in Tel Aviv
Recommended videos
ECOncrete Tech Green Concrete Startup ECOncrete Wins Pitch to Rich Event in Tel Aviv
Simulation of NFT Israel-Based NFT Unveils Design for Flying Electric Car
Ctech Logo
Twitter
Twitter
Contact Us
Contact Us
Rss
Rss
About CTech Terms of Use Privacy Policy
Developed by UI & UX by Basch_Interactive