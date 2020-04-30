This site uses cookies to ensure the best viewing experience for our readers. Read more about it Got it

Passwordless Authentication Startup Secret Double Octopus Raises $15 Million

The Israel-based company offers a solution that do away with passwords in favor of key-less authentication.

Elham Nasser Eddin 11:2230.04.20
TAGS:

Password elimination startup Secret Double Octopus Ltd. has raised $15 million in a series B funding round, the company announced Wednesday. The Israel-based startup received investment from Tokyo-based Sony Financial Ventures, telecommunications provider KDDI Corporation, Japanese venture firm Global Brain Corp, and existing investors Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), European venture capital firm Iris Capital, Liberty Media Corporation, and early stage investor Yaniv Tal.

 

Founded in 2015, Secret Double Octopus offers a solution that replaces passwords with password-free authentication. The new round brings the company’s total funding raised to date to $22.5 million, according to Start-Up Nation Central.

 

Raz Rafaeli, CEO and co-founder of Secret Double Octopus. Photo: Eldad Rafaeli Raz Rafaeli, CEO and co-founder of Secret Double Octopus. Photo: Eldad Rafaeli
“This investment is further proof of the market need for our innovative product. It is now more important than ever to implement simple, fast solutions like ours that bolster security while simultaneously increasing employee productivity by eliminating the hassle and costs associated with password management,” said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and co-founder of Secret Double Octopus.

 

“Turning enterprises to passwordless environments represent a dramatic shift in organizations’ cyber defense posture, limiting dramatically some of the world’s most threatening attack vectors”, said Yoav Tzruya, General Partner at JVP. “Secret Double Octopus’s traction to-date, with both enterprise customers, as well as mid-market demand, combined with the company’s open partnership approach, teaming up with world leaders in Identity Management, CASB, VPN and SSO verticals, positions the company as a category leader.”

Buzz
Tel Aviv
50 Most Promising Israeli Startups 2020 - Covid-19 Edition
28.04.2020 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
Covid-19 is forcing cybersecurity startups to up their game. Photo Shutterstock Top Israeli Startups 2020: Most Promising Cyber and Security Companies
28.04.2020 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
Medical technology startups are thriving amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock Top Israeli Startups 2020: Most Promising MedTech Companies
28.04.2020 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
Logistics and e-commerce (illustration). Photo: Shutterstock Top Israeli Startups 2020: Most Promising Logistics and E-Commerce Companies
28.04.2020 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
Even in quarantine, Israeli startups help get people the information and entertainment they want. Ph Top Israeli Startups 2020: Most Promising Entertainment and Media Companies
28.04.2020 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
Deep tech startups are harnessing the most advanced innovation available. Photo: Shutterstock Top Israeli Startups 2020: Most Promising Deep Tech Companies
28.04.2020 Meir Orbach and Hagar Ravet
Recently Read
Michael Levitt. Photo: Reuters Michael Levitt Analysis: Corona Is Slowing Down, Humanity Will Survive
Eitan Ron (right) Michal Katz and Tal Goldberg. Photo: Ariel Sacerdoti Israeli Medtech Startup Kahun Harnesses AI to Provide Doctors With Real-Time Covid-19 Data
President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: AFP Israeli Companies Can Cash In On $10 Million Check from Trump
Recommended videos
Frank Stephenson. Photo Tom Mannion Out of the Covid-19 Tragedy, a New Era of Design Will Rise, Says Former Ferrari Designer
Addionics executive team. Photo: Addionics Ltd Addionics - Battery Innovation
Ctech Logo
Twitter
Twitter
Contact Us
Contact Us
Rss
Rss
About CTech Terms of Use Privacy Policy
Developed by UI & UX by Basch_Interactive