Y Combinator to Interview Startups in Israel Next Week

The Mountain View, California-based accelerator is coming to Israel because the company doesn’t receive many applications from Israeli companies, Aaron Harris, a partner at YC, said in a Wednesday interview with Calcalist

Meir Orbach 10:4315.08.19
California-based seed accelerator Y Combinator (YC) will interview Israeli startups for its Winter 2020 cohort in Tel Aviv next week. YC is coming to Israel to recruit Israeli startups because the company does not receive many applications from Israeli companies, Aaron Harris, a partner at YC, said in a Wednesday interview with Calcalist. Harris will arrive in the country next week.

 

Last month Calcalist reported that YC would be interviewing Israeli startups in September. YC isn’t looking for something specific in a company, but the startup’s team is an important factor, Harris said.
Aaron Harris. Photo: Lindsay Amos Aaron Harris. Photo: Lindsay Amos
YC’s program, which will start in January, is held in Mountain View, California.

 

Founded in 2005, YC is considered one of the leading accelerators in the world, counting companies such as Airbnb, Coinbase, and Reddit among its graduates, which number more than 2,000. YC runs two programs a year, inviting startups to relocate to Silicon Valley for three months of intensive training. The accelerator usually invests $150,000 for a 7% stake in participating companies.
