Exclusive
Red Dot is red hot: Israeli VC raises $200 million for its second fund
Red Dot’s portfolio companies include Armis Security, Claroty, Celeno, and CTERA
Red Dot launched its first fund in 2016, raising $151 million. Several people with knowledge of its activities told Calcalist that the fund offered its investors handsome returns and has already achieved 40% realized returns.
Among its success stories are the investment in Israeli cyber company Armis Security, which was sold to Insight Partners and Google’s investment fund for $1.1 billion. Red Dot had led one of Armis’s first rounds, to the tune of $30 million, and registered a high return on its investment. Its other successful investments include Team8’s Claroty, which deals with industrial cyber operations; E-commerce company Global-e; Wi-Fi application chip and tech supplier Celeno, in which Red Dot led a $38 million round; computer vision start-up Trigo, and CTERA Networks, which offers a private cloud IT-as-a-Service platform for storing, syncing, sharing, protecting, and governing data, for which Red Dot led a $30 million investment round in 2018.