Yahoo expanding in Israel, names new local Managing Director

Eshel joined Yahoo in 2014 as a Senior Software Engineer, which also saw him spend four years at Yahoo headquarters in California. In his previous role, he established and led the Gemini serving team in the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Gemini Ad Serving – a Native (Integrated Content) Advertising system, started in 2013 as a local initiative of engineers at the Yahoo R&D Center in Tel Aviv, and became one of the company's significant growth engines in recent years.

