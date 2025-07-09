Apple quietly acquires Israeli 3D avatar startup TrueMeeting

Apple quietly acquired the Israeli company TrueMeeting earlier this year for an undisclosed amount. According to a report by the Israeli Competition Authority, the deal was officially approved in January. The acquisition, which has remained under the radar until now, strengthens Apple’s work in the 3D space.

TrueMeeting, previously known as CommonGround AI, was founded by Amir Bassan-Eskenazi (CEO and co-founder) and Rani Oz. Its backers include Dov Moran’s Grove Ventures, Matrix Partners, StageOne and Check Point co-founder Marius Nacht, among others. The founders were also behind BigBand Networks, which went public on Nasdaq in 2007.

1 View gallery Apple. ( Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman )

TrueMeeting’s main focus is on developing technology that allows users to create responsive 3D avatars in real time by scanning their faces with smartphones. These avatars can be used in various video applications. According to the report, the company has raised about $45 million to date. The cost of the deal is estimated to have been lower than the total sum the company raised. TrueMeeting's employees, estimated at around 20, joined Apple following the completion of the deal.

Apple’s development centers in Israel are built on a series of local acquisitions and an intensive recruitment push in recent years. In December 2011, Apple bought Anobit Technologies for $400 million. Anobit developed a chip that optimizes flash memory using proprietary signal-processing technology. The company’s chips were integrated into Apple’s flagship products, including the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air, even before the acquisition.

In 2013, Apple acquired PrimeSense for $345 million. PrimeSense, well known as the company behind Microsoft’s Kinect motion-sensing system for the Xbox 360, developed technology that translates body motion into computer input. Its system, combining both software and hardware, includes a 3D sensor that can detect and recognize movements and facial expressions.